‘Nothing will stop us from prioritising Amerindian development’ – Min Sukhai

The development of Guyana’s first people will perpetually be a priority of the government.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai made the assertion as she attended the grand heritage celebration at Campbelltown, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

Minister Sukhai noted that even as they close the gaps between the coast and hinterland in terms of education, health and employment among others, no effort will be spared to ensured opportunities are provided to Amerindians.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai

She noted that the government will continue working with all Amerindian leaders towards their village’s upliftment.

“We stand by the leaders and their team who will be working to ensure the government’s programmes are successful. I urge the leaders to let you benefit from the village resources and resolve the issues that you are facing,” the minister said.

She reminded that Guyana’s flagship development programme, the extended Low Carbon Development Strategy, LCDS 2030 is directly benefitting all Amerindians.

Guyana has signed a deal with Hess Corporation for the sale of 30 per cent of the country’s carbon credit.

Hess Corporation has purchased 37.5 million high-quality REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) carbon credits from the Guyana government between 2022 and 2032.

This means that Guyana is earning at minimum US $750 million just to preserve its rainforest…and, 15 per cent of all the revenue is going directly to Amerindian village councils.

Already, villages have received collectively in 2023 and 2024 $9.5 billion dollars. These monies given to hinterland, remote and riverain communities are being spent in the areas of tourism, agriculture, crafts and other income generating ventures.

Meanwhile, with specific to the 2024 heritage village Campbelltown, Minister Sukhai praised the current Toshao for the vivid transformation in the village.

“Campbelltown has a very bright future under this current leader. With the new and current leadership, the activism must be kept because this is what the Campbelltown residents are looking for; they are looking forward for a village council that addresses village and people issues.”

