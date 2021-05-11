Notice of Closure – New Amsterdam Post Office

Customers are advised that the New Amsterdam Post Office will be closed from Monday, 10th May, 2021, from 13:00 hours until further notice, due to circumstances beyond our control.

All services can be accessed in our other location in Berbice.

We regret any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to your continued support.

