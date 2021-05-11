Search

Notice of Closure – New Amsterdam Post Office

Staff Writer Staff WriterMay 11, 2021

Customers are advised that the New Amsterdam Post Office will be closed from Monday, 10th May, 2021, from 13:00 hours until further notice, due to circumstances beyond our control.

All services can be accessed in our other location in Berbice.

We regret any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to your continued support.

You can visit our website at guypost.gy, or like us on Facebook for additional information.

You can also follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

CATEGORIES
TAGS

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, Guyana.