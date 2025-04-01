NTC Conference to be held from May 19-23

The annual National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference will be held from May 19 to 23, 2025, bringing together leaders from more than 200 Amerindian communities to participate in critical discussions relating to their development and wellbeing.

The National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference convenes leaders from the more than 200 Amerindian villages to directly engage the president and his cabinet on crucial issues that are linked to their development and wellbeing

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, made the announcement during a community meeting in Akawini Village, Region Two on Monday.

She was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Local Government, Anand Persaud; Regional Chairperson, Vilma Da Silva; Regional Executive Officer, Susanah Saywack; and Vice-Chairperson of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Sonia Latchman.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai addressing residents of Akawini

With this important meeting fast approaching, Minister Sukhai urged Village Councils to actively engage with their people. This, she stressed, would ensure they successfully voice priority projects, concerns, and requests of their respective communities.

“Your Village Council has to hold a meeting with you [to] give them the level of mandate to go there to deliberate,” she informed Akawini residents.

Residents of Akawini

The conference date was also confirmed by Vice Chairperson Latchman, who highlighted Guyana’s unique commitment to extensive consultations with the Amerindians.

She noted that this level of engagement is unrivaled in many major countries, including the United States (U.S).

Vice-Chairperson of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Sonia Latchman

The NTC comprises all leaders (Toshaos) who were elected to serve by their people. It is the only legitimate body that represents, advocated and advances the rights of the first people. The government in its national fiscal plan has allocated substantial funding to the tune of $150 million to support the hosting of the conference. This signifies the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that the first peoples’ voices are heard and included in national discussions.

