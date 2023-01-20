Nursery Sector conducting Teacher Exchange visits

To enhanced the level of education delivery in the nursery sector, the office of the Assistant Chief Education Officer – Nursery (ACEO-N) has embarked on a country-wide “Teacher Exchange Visit” where teachers will visit well-managed nursery schools in various regions.

ACEO-Nursery, Mr Devendre Persaud stated these visits are aimed at improving the management of schools as well as take back best practices to their respective regions.

The first such visit was conducted on January 16, 2023 where Headteachers from fifteen Nursery Schools in Region Four visited the South Ruimveldt Park Nursery and Smyth Street Nursery Schools.

Regional Education Officer, Region Four, Ms. Stembiso Grant was very instrumental in working with the office of the ACEO (N) to make this visit possible in a quest to assist her region to produce well-rounded children at the nursery level. Teachers expressed how grateful they were for this visit and shared that they are looking forward to implementing best practices at their schools. They are also tasked to prepare a PowerPoint presentation on their findings to be presented at the upcoming Headteachers meeting.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

