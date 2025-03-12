Ogles to Eccles Road project enters final stages

Traffic woes will soon be a thing of the past for commuters travelling to or from the East Coast to the East Bank of Demerara, as construction of the US$106.4 million Ogle to Eccles Road project enters its final stages.

Some 70 per cent of the double bituminous surface is already paved.

Ministry of Public Works’ Technical Services Manager, Nigel Erskine engages the contractor Ashoka Buildcon Limited and team

A double bituminous surface treatment (DBST) involves the application of two layers of asphalt binder and aggregate to reinforce the road’s surface for added durability and water resistance.

Ministry of Public Works’ Technical Services Manager, Nigel Erskine told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Wednesday that paving works commenced a few days ago and will be wrapped up shortly.

“We anticipate that within five days, this stretch up to the East Coast of Demerara highway will be completed,” he said during a site inspection.

Erskine said the project has faced several setbacks including the delayed relocation of utilities in populated areas, shipping delays for construction materials, and land acquisition issues surrounding the planned roundabout at the Ogle Railway Embankment junction.

Adjustments were also made to divert the Ogle main canal.

Completed paving works on the Ogle public road as part of the Ogle to Eccles bypass road project

But notwithstanding the hurdles, Erskine lauded the contractor, Ashoka Buildcon Limited for its performance, noting that the road project will be completed in a few weeks.

The contractor has already constructed 23 box culverts, six pipe culverts, eight minor bridges and a major bridge over the Lamaha canal to support drainage and the structural integrity of the highway, which spans approximately 11.5 kilometres.

When completed, the four-lane highway will consist of 3.6-metre-wide lanes, with a central median ranging between four and 40 metres in width.

It will link the East Coast public road and the Ogle public road by intersections and extend south for 7.8 kilometres before connecting to the Heroes Highway.

Ashoka Buildcon’s Project Manager, Ramachan Dar, stated that his team is fully mobilised and working day and night to finalise the project.

Major bridge constructed over the Lamaha canal Ongoing works on the Ogle to Eccles bypass road project Paving works underway at the Ogle to Eccles bypass road project Paving works underway at the Ogle to Eccles bypass road project

