Oil Spill from Vessel alongside DST Wharf
The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) is responding to an oil spill incident involving the Motor Vessel AROYAT, IMO # 9151395, which is moored alongside the Demerara Sugar terminal (DST), Ruimveldt.
The Palau flagged vessel is a bulk carrier and entered the Port Georgetown earlier today, May 15, 2025, for the purpose of loading rice.
MARAD was informed about this incident at approximately 17:00 hours today.
The National Emergency Response Team including, MARAD, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard (GDF-CG) was immediately mobilised, and mitigating efforts are underway to stop the leak and contain the spill.
Concurrently, an active investigation into the cause(s) of the incident is ongoing.