Onderneeming water treatment plant is 70 per cent completed – Min. Rodrigues

Construction works is progressing smoothly on the new $1.18 billion water treatment plant at Onderneeming, in Region Two, to provide treated water to residents from Supenaam to Taymouth Manor along the Essequibo Coast.

This water treatment plant is scheduled to be completed by year-end.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues made this disclosure during the commissioning of Hackney water supply system, on Friday.

Minister Rodrigues addresses residents at the commissioning of Hackney well, on Friday

Since August 2020, the government has been working to increase access to treated water along the coast from about 52 per cent to 90 per cent by the year 2025.

“We have already started another water treatment plant at Onderneeming. That water treatment plant is about 70 per cent completed and will be fully completed and commissioned by the end of 2024,” Minister Rodrigues said.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues along with a technical team during an inspection of Onderneeming water treatment plant in February

This treatment plant will be complemented by three wells, ensuring the efficient delivery of treated water to the residents.

She continued, “We also have to drill wells on the coastland to ensure that we produce enough water to feed the water treatment plants and then distribute to the residents.”

One of the strategic actions being taken to advance the coverage of treated water along the coast is the construction of thirteen water treatment plants throughout Guyana.

A section of the Onderneeming water treatment plant

This contract is one of seven water treatment facilities that was signed in 2023, funded by the government.

Additionally, construction works on a new treatment plant is set to commence before year-end at Maria’s Delight. This will benefit residents from Charity to Queenstown.

Works are advancing on several treatment plants in Wales, Bachelor’s Adventure, Cummings Lodge, Caledonia, Parika, La Parfait Harmonie, and Vergenoegen.

Meanwhile, construction works are ongoing on various wells in several communities in Region Two. This will provide residents with enhanced access to treated water. These wells are scheduled to be completed before the end of this year.

“We are on an aggressive drive to ensure that we complete these works and reach our target by the end of 2025…This is to ensure that wherever our people are, they have access to clean water,” Minister Rodrigues told the residents.

