‘One Guyana’ Easter festival planned for Linden

The government will be hosting a ‘One Guyana’ festival on Easter Monday at the Linden Blue Lake in Region Ten, aiming to bring communities together in celebration.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill made the announcement during a radio interview in Linden on Tuesday, describing the event as a family-oriented gathering that reflects the government’s ‘One Guyana’ initiative.

“It is part of our [government] One Guyana platform and we are not shy about bringing people together,” he said.

Easter Monday is widely observed in Guyana as both a religious and cultural holiday.

While rooted in the Christian commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, it has also become a national tradition marked by kite-flying, family outings and communal activities.

The festival at Blue Lake will include children’s games, cooking competitions, and music. Kites will be distributed to children on entry. It also signifies the end of Lent and the beginning of a new season of hope and renewal.

To help launch the celebrations, Minister Edghill and his team carried out a kite distribution exercise across several communities, including Rockstone, Muritaro, Silver Town, Zar Playground, Christianburg, Andy Ville and West Watooka.

Hundreds of children received kites and were treated to a traditional Easter fare that included buns and beverages.

In his message to residents, Minister Edghill encouraged Lindeners to participate in the week’s religious observances and community activities.

He also reassured the public that the fire in Amelia’s Ward posed no ongoing threat to public safety.

“I want to encourage all Lindeners that this is Holy Week. Go out to worship. Friday is going to be a day of celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. We look forward to seeing everybody out there.”

