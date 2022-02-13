Operation clean up goes to Belle West

Residents of the Belle West community in Region Three on Sunday came out in their numbers to participate in a clean up exercise.

Parliamentary Secretary-Ministry of Agriculture, Vikash Ramkissoon in an interview stated that the activity is aligned with that of President Irfaan Ali’s vision to improve the physical environs of communities across the country.

Residents engaging in the clean-up exercise

“First of all, this is a collaborative effort with the community, the NDC, the RDC and all stakeholders involved, the private sector and everyone. So, our intention when His Excellency began this campaign, the message is very clear that we want a ‘One Guyana’ and a beautiful Guyana. So based on that motto and that theme, we are promoting that. So today, the NDC in collaboration with the RDC, we are trying to improve Belle West, so our focus is to clean the community, remove all the garbage,” he said.

Belle West falls under the Canal Number Two Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC). Its Chairman, Yogieraj Das stated that he was pleased with the positive response to the venture by community members.

Residents engaging in the clean-up exercise

“We have more than 200 people in this campaign right now in different parts. We have there on the main road some machinery working and we are using the dirt to fill the cricket ground there, so, that’s a dual activity,” he noted.

President of the Essequibo Islands/West Demerara Chamber of Commerce, Premendra Parsan also lauded the initiative spearheaded by the president, noting that it is beneficial, not only to the environment, but to everyone.

Residents engaging in the clean-up exercise

“I believe this initiative here is a significant activity because of the impact it makes on the community. I think the president’s initiative to start with the physical environment is a necessary one because it is what we can be able to see and it is something tangible… so moving forward, it not only impacts the community, but it impacts the family and individuals as well,” he said.

The first clean-up exercise led by President Ali was held on January at 25 at different sites across the capital city of Georgetown.