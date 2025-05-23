OPM hosts Independence celebrations

Ahead of Guyana’s 59th Independence anniversary, the Office of the Prime Minister hosted its celebrations at the Camp Street compound on Thursday, highlighting Guyana’s multicultural and rich history, and growth over past years.

Several agencies participated in cultural presentations showcasing talents, patriotism, displaying Guyana’s rich and diverse heritage.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Rtd) Mark Phillips addressing the audience

Some of the participating groups included indigenous dances by the Riverside Angels, dramatic piece by members of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), patriotic songs, and dramatic poetry.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Rtd) Mark Phillips joined the celebrations, urging all Guyanese to exhibit their patriotism by flying the Golden Arrowhead in their homes, buildings, and public spaces.

“We asked the private sector to do the same. The public buildings will have flags and we will also be distributing T-Shirts as much as possible to people on the border,” the prime minister stated as he encouraged persons to prepare for flag day on the 24th.

Guyana is observing its independence anniversary with a number of celebrations planned in all regions and a National Patriotic Concert in Anna Regina at the Municipal Car Park under the theme ‘A Celebration of Sound and Spirit’ on Saturday May 24th.

Amidst ongoing threats by Venezuela, Guyana is moving ahead in a strong display of unity by coming together to showcase the nations pride.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali reaffirmed, several days ago, that Guyana remains unshakable and will do everything to ensure our sovereignty and territorial integrity remains intact.

The head of state also made a call to every citizen to “fly the Golden Arrowhead high in celebration of our heritage in this 83,000 square-miles that belongs to all of us.”

