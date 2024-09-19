Opposition lacks creativity to advance solutions to deal with Guyanese concerns

The hypocrisy of the PNC/APNU/AFC was called out by General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, on Thursday as he underscored their lack of creativity in advancing innovative solutions in response to the concerns and challenges of Guyanese.

Dr Jagdeo, during his news conference at Freedom House, Robb Street, Georgetown, pointed out that the Opposition was opposed to the National Pathway Workers Programme, but has since said that, if elected in 2025, workers under the programme will receive a $10,000 increase.

VP Jagdeo speaking to citizens at the launch of the part-time job initiative

The National Pathway Workers Programme (the part-time jobs initiative) was launched in several regions by Vice President Jagdeo and has been a significant boost to employment opportunities in several regions.

The innovative programme allows individuals to work for 10 days per month and earn a commendable sum of $40,000.

Dr Jagdeo said, “(Opposition Leader, Aubrey) Norton was opposed to it…the PNC was opposed to it. The AFC was opposed to the part-time workers, the 15,000 workers, and they were saying we don’t need this in the system. Now they are saying, we will pay you a bit more – we will keep you and pay you a bit more. But they lack creativity.”

The National Pathway Workers Programme has garnered widespread recognition for the numerous benefits it brings to both individuals and the overall economy.

“Our opponents will never want to take the conversation to serious issues because they know that they have no track record or no policy. I see the policy they talk about – they put out some little bits of paper to say they will do better than the PPP. You can’t believe anything,” he declared.

In budget 2023, a whopping $10 billion was allocated to expand the part-time jobs’ initiative.

Expanded to the hinterland, another $10 billion was allocated to boost the National Pathway Workers Programme in 2024. Although implemented by the Office of the Vice President, the initiative falls under the local government ministry. It provides unemployed Guyanese the opportunity to work for 10 days a month and earn a salary of $40,000 The programme was launched in 2022 targeting persons on the coastland and is intended to lend support to families who are experiencing challenges due to the increased cost of living caused by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the Russian-Ukraine war.

