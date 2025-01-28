Opposition’s critique of Budget 2025 misguided, unsubstantiated – Min. Ramson

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. has dismissed the opposition’s critique of the proposed 2025 national budget, labelling it ‘misguided and unsubstantiated.’

Addressing the National Assembly on day three of the budget debates, the minister underscored the absence of new taxes in the $1.138 trillion budget, which he described as progressive and designed to deliver lasting benefits to the Guyanese people.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr

Minister Ramson highlighted the opposition’s track record during its time in office, noting that shortly after taking power, the APNU-AFC government disbanded the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport.

He characterised this move as a ‘betrayal of the nation’s youth’ and a neglect of critical cultural and sporting initiatives.

The minister also criticised opposition member Nima Flue-Bess comments on the state of Durban Park, describing it as ‘an eyesore.’ He said, “She might be the only person in Guyana and probably in this world that extols the amazing beauty and location or locality of Durban Park,”

He reminded the house of a series of questionable decisions and financial mismanagement, including the unaccounted-for millions into the Durban Park Project and the sale of government assets at a fraction of their worth under the Coalition.

Minister Ramson outlined the achievements of the PPP/C administration since 2020, including the restoration and transformation of the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport.

Key accomplishments under the ministry include the establishment of the Institute of Creative Arts, now registered with the National Accreditation Council, a milestone the previous government failed to achieve.

Over 60 cultural events have been hosted, featuring international festivals and workshops with Hollywood actors. The revival of the Guyana Prize for Literature through initiatives like the Write-to-Stage programme was also highlighted.

Minister Ramson noted that 2024 was a landmark year for Guyanese athletes, who won a record 534 medals in regional and international competitions.

He pointed to the government’s role in hosting world-class events such as the Cricket World Cup, CONCACAF qualifiers, and the Caribbean Cycling Championships, which not only enhanced athlete development but also boosted the local economy.

The minister also detailed infrastructure improvements, including the rehabilitation of over 550 community grounds to provide safe spaces for youth engagement and talent development.

This year, the sum of $8 billion was allocated for the sport sector, a significant increase of $3.4 billion compared to last year’s $4.6 billion provision.

This allocation will see the completion of several sports facilities and the construction of new sports halls in Leonora, Lethem, Mabaruma, Mahdia, and Mongrippa Hill

