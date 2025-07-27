Our policies are colourblind, we don’t care about your race -PM Phillips

“When we make a policy, we make a policy for all Guyanese. When I look at this gathering, I see Guyanese of all races. I see Indian Guyanese. I see Amerindian Guyanese. I see Portuguese Guyanese. I see Chinese Guyanese. And I see mixed Guyanese — all of us as One Guyana.”

Those were the words of Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, as he addressed a sea of supporters decked out in red, the official colour of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), at the Anna Regina Market Square on Saturday.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips addressing the crowd gathered at Anna Regina

Speaking to thousands of supporters eager to re-elect the PPP/C to government, the prime minister underscored the inclusive approach of the government, asserting that policies are designed with the interest of every citizen in mind.

“It means every Guyanese, regardless of race, regardless of political orientation, will benefit from all the policies that are designed and implemented by a Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali government,” he declared.

Taking aim at what he described as a racially divisive narrative peddled by the opposition, PM Phillips said:

“The opposition is starting to raise the bogeyman of race again in their politics. They’re saying there’s no place in the PPP for African Guyanese. And you know that’s a lie,” he said, to the roar of agreement from thousands of Region Two residents.

Backing up his argument with data, the Prime Minister pointed to the equitable distribution of government resources.

“If you interrogate the figures of the distribution of house lots, the allocation — African Guyanese are way up there. They’re getting the house lots. They’re building the homes. They’re being empowered,” he stated. “If you look at the GOAL scholarship, if you look at UG, African Guyanese are present in all the development policies we’ve implemented.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks echoed the administration’s One Guyana philosophy, calling for unity, equality, and a rejection of divisive politics.