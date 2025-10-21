Over $1B invested to expand hinterland ICT hubs, training

Over the last three years, the government has invested more than one billion dollars to expand access to information and communication technology (ICT) in rural and hinterland communities.

Through the ICT Access and e-Services for Hinterland Poor and Remote Communities Project, a total of 160 ICT hubs have been constructed to date.

ICT hubs in Nappi and Quarrie

All ICT Hubs are operational. Twenty more are being built, and another twenty will start soon.

In the coming months, the government is committed to realising the operations of 200 hubs across the country. These hubs provide residents with access to internet services, e-learning platforms, and online government services.

To support sustainability, the Office of the Prime Minister has also facilitated the training 192 ICT hub managers and 32 technicians. Additionally, more than 1900 residents have completed basic ICT literacy programmes.

ICT hubs in Nappi and Quarrie

The target is to train over 4,000 people nationwide.

Additionally, 181 grants were given to remote communities, costing $855.3 million to outfit community hubs with solar power and high-speed satellite internet.

As part of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government’s ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide and promote inclusive development across Guyana, twenty Community Development Officers have been trained and 140 public Servants benefited from the Public Servants ICT training.