Over 23,000 residential, 510 commercial/industrial lots allocated to date

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) has successfully allocated a total of 23,031 residential house lots and 510 commercial and industrial lots across the country from August 2020 to date.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal made the disclosure during an activity

in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) on Friday.

He said the allocation of residential, commercial, and industrial lots is in keeping with the government’s commitment to address the growing demand for housing and business ventures nationwide.

As a response to the need for improved infrastructure, Minister Croal said the administration has allocated billions of dollars towards various infrastructure projects, including the construction of roads, culverts, bridges, and the installation of utility services in housing schemes.

Earlier this year, a total of Some $56.8 billion in contracts were signed to initiate and execute works nationwide.

The minister said further interventions are being made to acquire more lands to facilitate additional allocations.

“The difficulty is to ensure that we get the resources to match that, to put in place the infrastructure so that persons can get access to the land,” he said.

The allocations were made possible through the CHPA’s ‘dream realised’ house lot allocation exercise, which was conducted in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Nine, and Ten.

Further, allocations were also done through the turn-key initiative, which allows individuals to purchase housing units in various income categories, including low, moderate, and middle-income, as well as young professionals.

The achievement brings the administration closer to fulfilling its manifesto commitment of delivering 50,000 house lots to Guyanese by the year 2025.

