Over 3000 Guyanese to benefit from $38.5B land titling investment

The People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) Government is investing over $38.5 billion to advance land development and ownership across seven new housing areas, as the Ministry of Housing intensifies efforts to expand access to house lots.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal said the initiative will benefit over 3,000 persons within the next two months, as the administration moves to fast-track the processing of agreements of sale and certificates of title.

“The investment in these seven areas alone is over $38.5 billion to make it accessible for persons to be able to access their land… within two and a half months, over 3,000 persons will be signing for their agreements of sale and moving towards ownership,” Minister Croal explained.

Minister of Housing, Collin Croal

The areas span Regions Three, Four and Six, including Number 75 and Number 76 Villages in Berbice, Lusignan Phase One and Phase Two, Good Hope Phase Two, and the Wales Development areas of Vriesland and Laurentia Catherina.

Minister Croal outlined that the signing of agreements of sale is already underway in several locations.

At Lusignan Phase One, approximately 350 persons were called to begin the process on February 28.

Earlier, 150 persons were facilitated at Number 75 Village, while 300 were called at Number 76 Village on February 14.

Over the coming weeks, additional signings are scheduled. Lusignan Phase Two will accommodate 500 persons on March 7 and 14, while Good Hope Phase Two (eastern section) will see 300 persons on March 5 and 12.

Meanwhile, in Region Three, signings for Vriesland are set for March 19, 21 and 24, while Laurentia Catherina is scheduled for April 11, 14 and 16.

The minister noted that once the process is initiated, signings in the Wales area will continue at the respective regional offices to ensure efficiency.

He added that the ministry has introduced additional working days, including Saturdays, to accelerate the process, as staff balance routine operations with increased demand from allottees.

Minister Croal emphasised that the initiative forms part of a broader housing drive to ensure not only allocation of land, but full ownership and opportunities for citizens to construct their homes.