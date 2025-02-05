Over 3,000 residents to benefit from a new $30M bridge at Kurukabaru, Region Eight

– as the National Assembly approve $4.1B for Region Eight

More than 3,000 residents from Kurukabaru Creek, in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) will benefit from the construction of a new $30 million bridge.

This was announced by the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag on Tuesday while responding to questions during the scrutiny of the region’s estimates.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag

She said the new structure will significantly improve access in the community, nothing “This bridge is needed to access the community from Kurukabaru to Kato.”

A $25 million bridge at Monkey Mountain will enhance access for over 250 residents, while a $14 million bridge at Red Creek will improve connectivity to health centres, schools, and satellite villages.

The sum allocated for these major projects are part of the $4.1 billion approved for the region by the Parliamentary Committee of Supply approved, paving the way for key agricultural, health, education, and infrastructural projects.

Of the $401.3 million allocated to the public works sectors, a further $94 million will be invested to construct new bridges in several other areas.

“Then, you have Tumong and that is at Orinduik Ithabac and that will be $25 million. This bridge is needed to access Ithabac, Kanapang to Kurukaburi or Kato. Over 3,000 residents will benefit from that,” Minister Parag disclosed.

A total of $40 million will also be expended to build roads across the region, while $30 million was earmarked for the provision of equipment.

Education

The House approved $2.2 billion to provide equitable access to education for students across the region.

Some $51 million will be utilised to conduct maintenance works on several schools, living quarters, guard huts, fences and sanitary blocks.

Primary schools at Bamboo Creek, Bashville, Ithabac, Arwasawa, Mahdia, Waipa, and Kaibarupai will benefit.

Minister Parag told the house that $350 million will cater for the provision of dietary at Kato and Paramakatoi dormitories. This will also benefit students who will be housed in the new dormitories at Kopinang, Micobie and Monkey Mountain that are expected to open in September 2025.

Health

A budgetary allocation of $1.1 billion will be used to improve access to medical services in the region.

This includes $3.6 million for renting accommodation for nurses, doctors, and other medical staff in Mahdia.

To enhance transportation access in several communities, $11 million will be invested in procuring vehicles such as Honda all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), boats and engines, and two-wheel scooters.

Agriculture

Additionally, $83.5 million has been allocated for the purchase of drugs and medical supplies.

