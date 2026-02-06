Over 40 bills to be tabled as government advances sweeping legislative agenda – AG Nandlall

More than 40 bills and regulations are slated to be introduced in the National Assembly as the government moves to modernise Guyana’s legal and regulatory framework, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall S.C., announced on Friday during his contribution to the Budget 2026 debates.

The wide-ranging legislative programme will address areas including finance, business regulation, public security, justice reform, healthcare, agriculture, energy, environmental management and social services.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall

Among the financial and economic measures to be introduced are the Fiscal Enactments Bill, Development Bank Fund Bill, Guyana Natural Gas Bill, Virtual Assets Bill, and amendments to strengthen security interests in movable property. These measures are intended to support investment, expand access to financing and advance the country’s energy and digital economy initiatives.

Several bills are also aimed at improving the business environment and commercial regulation, including a new Companies Bill, Business Names Registration Bill, Hire Purchase (Amendment) Bill, and legislation addressing the sale of depreciating assets and the establishment of trusts.

In the justice sector, the government plans to table several reforms designed to improve efficiency and access to justice. These include the Evidence Bill, Judge Alone Trial Bill, Alternative Sentencing Bill, Rehabilitation of Offenders Bill, amendments to the High Court Act, and changes to the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act. Additional legislation will address international child abduction, recovery of child support, and measures to strengthen protections against harassment and sexual offences.

Public security and defence will also be addressed through the Firearms Control Bill, Prisons Bill, Border Patrol Bill, and the Guyana Defence Force Training Institute Bill, along with amendments to immigration laws and new regulations governing emergency lights, sirens and speed-limiting devices for motor vehicles.

Several bills will focus on health and social protection, including the Telehealth Bill, Medicines Regulation Bill, Ambulance Services Bill, Medical Practitioners (Amendment) Bill, Social Workers Bill, and regulations governing human organ and tissue transplants.

In agriculture, food safety and environmental management, the legislative agenda includes the Food Security Bill, amendments to the Food Safety Act, Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Act, and regulations related to plant protection and rice farmers’ security of tenure.

The government also plans to introduce legislation to strengthen national development and heritage preservation, including the National Heritage Preservation Bill, Solid Waste Management Bill, Port Authorities Bill, and amendments to support electricity sector reform.

The Attorney General said the legislative programme forms part of the government’s broader effort to modernise institutions, improve governance and create a legal framework suited to Guyana’s rapidly expanding economy.

He emphasised that the measures are designed to strengthen the rule of law, improve public services and ensure that the country’s legal system keeps pace with economic and social transformation.

LEGISLATIVE AGENDA:

Fiscal Enactments Bill Development Bank Fund Bill Guyana Natural Gas Bill Companies Bill Evidence Bill Depreciating Assets Sale Bill Trust Bill Rehabilitation of Offenders Bill Judge Alone Trial Bill Alternative Sentencing Bill Business Names Registration Bill Food Safety (Amendment) Bill National Heritage Preservation Bill High Court (Amendment) Bill Immigration (Amendment) Bill Virtual Assets Bill Companies Bill Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Emergency Lights and Sirens) Regulations National Heritage Preservation Bill Security Interests in Movable Property (Amendment and Validation) Bill Medical Practitioners (Amendment) Bill Guyana Defence Force Training Institute Bill Marriage (Amendment) Bill Hire Purchase (Amendment) Bill Integrity Commission (Amendment) Bill Motor Vehicle (Speed Limiting Device) Regulations Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Regulations International Recovery of Child Support and Other Forms of Family Maintenance (Hague Convention) Bill International Child Abduction Bill Border Patrol Bill Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) (Amendment) Bill Food Security Bill Electricity Sector Reform (Amendment) Bill Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill Protection from Harassment Bill Social Workers Bill Firearms Control Bill Prisons Bill Food Safety (Amendment) Bill Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals (Amendment) Bill Plant Protection Regulations Rice Farmers (Security of Tenure) (Amendment) Regulations Telehealth Bill Medicines Regulation Bill Ambulance Services Bill Solid Waste Management Bill Port Authorities Bill