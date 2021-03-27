Over 600 benefit from medical outreach at Kwatamang, Region Nine

– follow up outreach to be held soon

Over 600 residents of Kwatamang village in the North Rupununi, benefited from medical services on Thursday, through the Regional Health Department’s enhanced mobile health programme.

The services included dental check-ups, prescription refills, hearing evaluations, as well as rehabilitation and physiotherapy for bedridden or immobile stroke patients.

Region Nine has taken the lead on the directive of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to deliver quality healthcare to citizens nationwide.

Kwatamang village health post located in the North Rupununi

Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Nial Uthman said health officials have completed work in the central Lethem sub-district and is closing off sub-district Annai, before heading to the other sub-districts in the region.

“We have the environmental assistant here. We have the Vector Control Department that looks at dengue and malaria et cetera, and we have the Medex who is looking into all the MCH – Medical and Child Health Services; antenatal, children, mop up for vaccines, so that is our team. We are also utilising that to do home visits to persons who cannot come to the health facility,” he said.

Regional Health Officer Dr. Nial Uthman

The RHO said with a population of over 600, an entire day was dedicated to serving the community, which capitalised on the opportunity.

“We have been looking at persons with chronic diseases, those asthmatics, trying as much as possible to ensure they have all the medication they need and that their conditions are controlled as much as possible, and that we can continue to prepare a plan for them, that can be followed by the Community Health Worker here, and by the visiting doctor from Annai as well.”

Medex Xavier attends to a villager during the medical outreach at Kwatamang, North Rupununi on Thursday

For general outpatient services, dental services for children were the main concern. “That is one of the most sought-after services,” Dr. Uthman said.

He said a follow-up outreach would soon be held in the village, which is one of the five satellites of Annai. Meanwhile, residents praised the initiative and commended the RHO and his team.