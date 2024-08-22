Over 700 small miners received land tenures

More than 700 small miners have received land tenures during the past four years, adding to the increased production in Guyana’s mining sector.

Land tenure for miners refers to the legal rights and arrangements under which miners can access, use, and control land for mining purposes.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat during the press conference

During that time three lotteries were held which saw some 550 small miners benefitting from their mineral property.

The statistics were revealed by the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat during his recent press conference.

“I can say safely over 700 small miners have land tenures. The 550 I mentioned is only through the lottery, but of course, there is still the normal procedure through the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC),” Minister Bharrat noted.

Of that 550, 150 lots were distributed in Bartica, while another 200 small miners in Mahdia also received. These lots were given during the early part of this year.

The natural resources minister disclosed that the mining station at Marudi in Region Nine was restarted. It has been benefitting over 40 small miners.

One of the mining areas in Guyana

The efforts are not only benefitting those in the mining sector but the economic activities in the regions are boosted.

Further, the natural resources minister added “While gold declaration has been low, the road ahead is a bright one indeed. Because we have signed a recent agreement with Reunion Gold…There will be a start-up in 2027, meaning, the production of the first gold in 2027.”

He noted that the production will produce over 200,000 ounces of gold annually.

Also in 2027, another large-scale company is expected to produce as well.

The minister further pointed out that the AJM/Zijin Mining Company is also venturing into underground mining, which will see its production increasing significantly.

The natural resources minister disclosed that Omai Gold Mining has produced some four million ounces.

One of the mining areas in Guyana

“We also have a significant deposit still at Toroparu, that is the ETK company. The large-scale company in the Marudi area is still doing exploration. Then, we have another company in Mahdia that has already sent in their application for their mining licence or rather the conversion of their prospecting licence to a mining licence,” Minister Bharrat told the media.

If a signed agreement, then they will start to produce after Reunion Gold.

