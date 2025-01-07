Over 7,000 G/town residents have improved access to primary healthcare

-an $18 million North East La Penitence Health Centre reopens

Approximately 7,651 residents from the East Ruimveldt to Lamaha Park stretch and beyond now have better access to primary healthcare with the reopening of the $18 million North East La Penitence Health Centre.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health marked the occasion with a simple ceremony.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

The reopening marks a crucial step in expanding access to primary healthcare within the capital city.

Residents will benefit from several critical services, including the expanded vaccination campaign for 19 preventable diseases such as the Human papillomavirus (HPV).

Other services include school health screenings with corrective care, HbA1c testing and infectious disease monitoring.

The health centre will be expanded to include a dental suite in the coming months.

The health centre will advance the government’s collaboration with the Pan American Health Organisation’s package that offers 115 different types of interventions at healthcare services facilities nationwide.

The Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, said that he is pleased at the expansive services that will benefit the Georgetown area.

The North East La Penitence Health centre was officially reopened on Monday

With regards to the HEARTS Initiative which supports the prevention and early detection of cardiovascular diseases and hypertension, the minister said:

“We want to make sure that people can access the new types of medication we are using for this. We will make this health centre one where the HEARTS initiative is done, so all the effective medication will be offered to their patients here.”

Primary healthcare emphasises community-based care, providing continuous, individualised and first-contact health services. This model aims to reduce health disparities by ensuring equitable, affordable, and inclusive universal health coverage.

To further enhance the standard of medical services in Georgetown, several other facilities will undergo upgrades and renovations this year.

Construction on a new health centre for residents of Campbellville and surrounding areas is set to begin in February. The estimated cost is $831 million.

That new structure will be equipped with an asthma bay to reduce the patient load at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC). It will also provide several medical services such as digital X-rays, ultrasounds, and electrocardiograms (ECG).

Director-General of the Ministry of Health, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narine Singh, Hinterland Health Coordinator, Micheal Gouveia, District Medical Officer, Dr Judy Bentley-Browne, and PPP/C Georgetown Councillor, Alfonso De Armas, were also in attendance for the opening ceremony.

