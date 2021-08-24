Over 7,000 persons employed by Local Government Ministry

Approximately 5,500 persons across the country have been employed by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development to execute infrastructural projects.

This includes the employment of an additional 1,800 persons as Community Enhancement Workers (CEWs) to aid in the enhancement of their communities.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall

Minister, Nigel Dharamlall, MP, has said this development is in keeping with the Government’s manifesto promise to create 50,000 jobs.

“This is all part of our agenda to have about 50,000 jobs created in this first five years of our governance. So we are making that contribution and this is done based on infrastructural improvement at the community level, livelihood opportunities being created at the community level. This is also in terms of services being offered at the community level.”

The Minister said this approach taken by his ministry will ‘go a long way’ to build greater communities and to improve the well-being of all Guyanese. He added that the construction of schools, roads, bridges among other infrastructure, will also help to transform the country.

“You can see the benefits are already occurring in terms of where we would like to go. Our position is, we have to open up the economy, we have to make sure that more jobs are created. We have to make sure that wealth is generated, we have to make sure there are safety and security in all of our villages across the country.”

The Local Government Minister said while his ministry has been facing numerous challenges, in areas like sanitation management, it will continue to make efforts in the interest of the people.