Over 900 persons with disabilities to receive skills training this year

More than 900 persons with disabilities (PWDs) will receive skills training in various disciplines this year.

This intervention will be funded through the $58.5 billion budgeted by the government to advance the work of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security in 2025.

The training for the PWDs will focus on garment construction, computer skills and social media marketing, among others.

Children with disabilities receive basic computer training

This will add to the 900 persons who received training in 2024.

A revolving fund has been implemented to offer interest-free loans to help PWDs start or expand their businesses.

A total of 45 persons benefitted from this fund last year and 40 more beneficiaries are expected this year.

The training opportunities that the government provides are aimed at enhancing the lives of the vulnerable population, allowing them to use these skills to earn their livelihoods and live more independent lives.

Benefits such as public assistance will continue for PWDs in 2025 which will increase from $19,000 to $22,000 this year.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh

These measures were outlined by the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, when he presented the 2025 budget to the National Assembly on Friday.

Also, the government plans to construct Guyana’s first dedicated school for the deaf at Cummings Lodge in Georgetown. A sod-turning ceremony has already been held.

These investments will add to the efforts to continuously provide equal opportunities for all Guyanese regardless of their social status.

