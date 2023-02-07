Paramakatoi residents to benefit from two new potable water wells

Over the next few weeks engineers from the Guyana Water Inc. will be working to improve access to potable water for residents of Paramakatoi, Region Eight.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues told the residents of the plans for their community, during a meeting in the village, on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues

She noted that the administration remains committed to ensuring that development reaches every community.

Speaking of improving access to potable water in hinterland communities, Minister Rodrigues noted that the aim is to bridge the gap that exists between the hinterland and coast.

Residents at the meeting

She further stated that the goal is to ensure that there is 100 per cent water coverage in hinterland communities by 2025. To this end, the government continues to invest heavily in the water sector.

Meanwhile under the 2023 work programme, Paramakatoi is expected to benefit from the drilling of two potable water wells and construction of well discharge to interconnect to the existing distribution network, in order to provide adequate potable water to the residents.

Residents at the meeting

Currently, the community, which is home to some 3,000 persons, is supplied with water from a spring. However, water is distributed on a sectional delivery basis, due to limited production of the spring.

Also, the residents took the opportunity to raise several issues affecting them during the meeting, as they seek government’s intervention.

