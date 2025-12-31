Parika Port facility to unlock new economic opportunities for Guyana- Min Edghill

As the first phase of construction begins to transform the current Parika Stelling into an International Port facility, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill said the project will unlock new and major economic opportunities for Guyana.

A design of the Parika International Port Project

During a live broadcast on Monday, Minister Edghill said the upgraded Parika Terminal is intended to play a central role in regional trade, tourism and waterfront development.

He explained that the new port facility will be positioned to support exports to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), creating direct access to new markets for local farmers.

“It is from the Parika Terminal that we want to be able to engage the CARICOM trade of taking our produce to CARICOM nations, which means opening up markets for our farmers,” Minister Edghill said.

He added that the port will cater to marine tourism, with plans for a dedicated mariners’ facility to accommodate visiting yachts in a safe and regulated environment.

It will also house key government services, including customs, immigration and the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

The public works minister said the Ministry of Agriculture and the Fisheries Department are also being engaged to support agro-processing activities near the terminal.

This, he noted, will allow produce to be inspected, processed, packaged and shipped directly from Parika, supported by cold storage and other facilities.

“That whole Parika front is part of the development plan, which will allow us to build out the necessary night entertainment just as you would see in other parts of the world,” he stated.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill inspects the Parika Port design during site inspection

Minister Edghill described a vision of a clean, organised and modern terminal replacing what he said is currently a “disjointed” and confusing environment for visitors unfamiliar with the area.

The port is also expected to serve as a launch point for jet boats transporting tourists seeking to explore Guyana’s waterways.

Additional infrastructure will include restaurants, adequate sanitary facilities and expanded mooring space for roll-on, roll-off vessels.

Minister Edghill said that consultations are ongoing with stakeholders to ensure the design meets the needs of multiple sectors, making the terminal suitable for trade, tourism and transportation.

In addition to the upgrade, a highway from Schoonord to Parika is under construction, with the first set of bridges already awarded and alignment cleared.

The construction is being rolled out through the collaborative effort of the Ministry of Housing.

Minister Edghill stated that the buildout of the road is moving forward with great urgency to allow a seamless flow of traffic.

When this highway is opened, more land will be made available for persons who are awaiting their house lot and proper infrastructural development.

This mega project adds to other important developments like the Gas-to-Energy project, Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase, and improvements in housing, roads, drainage, and irrigation, which aim to create great opportunities for the people of Guyana.