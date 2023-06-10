Parika/Supenaam Speedboat Owners Association donates to CDC

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Friday received a monetary donation of G$250,000 from the Parika/Supenaam Speedboat Owners Association (PSSOA). This gesture is geared towards aiding the victims of the Mahdia Dormitory Fire.

The Association expressed sympathy towards those who lost loved ones and pledged to send well wishes to the survivors.

The CDC continues to maintain strong partnerships with private institutions, especially during times of tragedy.

