Part-time workers, CSOs to receive $50,000 in minimum wage 

Thousands of Guyanese employed as part-time government workers, Community Service Officers (CSOs) and neighbourhood police will benefit from a minimum wage increase from $40,000 to $50,000.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced the increase during his address to the nation from the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Wednesday evening.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Currently, over 15,000 Guyanese are employed under the government’s National Pathway Workers Programme. Meanwhile, more than 2500 Amerindians are employed as CSOs under the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

Community Service Officers (CSOs) who were trained by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs

Apart from an increase, these individuals will also benefit from a $100,000 National Cash Grant and a $100,000 education grant, with allocations to be made in the 2026 National Budget.

These new announcements by the president are just one aspect of the government’s broader social development strategy, as spelt out in its 2025 Manifesto.