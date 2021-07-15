Paruima gets first ICT Hub

The village of Paruima, Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) is the first of 200 villages, to have its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) hub commissioned.

Project Manager of the ICT Access and eServices project for Hinterland, Poor and Remote Communities, Ronald Harsawack, on Wednesday confirmed that his team completed the hub, much to the satisfaction of villagers.

Paruima resident, Chris Elliman thanked the Government for helping the community to be connected.

“We’re very happy to welcome this project because it’s going to be very beneficial to this community, especially for youths who are doing online courses right now and are having difficult time. This will help them to be able to reach out to their superiors or their mentors, so that they can successfully complete their courses,” Elliman said.

Shop owner Wendy Edmun, said the internet connectivity will make her work easier, as she no longer has to contact her Georgetown-based supplier through a third party.

“I’m very happy because I know I’m going to benefit using the internet to get in contact with the workers that we get our stuff from in town. Talking to them direct will make life much easier for me.”

With the establishment of the ICT hub in the village, residents will be trained and to manage the facility.

Harsawack said his team will also be training ICT technicians to maintain the equipment.

Three persons from the village will also be qualified to train other interested persons to use the gadgets in the ICT hub.

Another 199 hinterland, poor and remote communities will be captured in the programme, Harsawack noted.

“We are looking at villages as far as Morawhanna in the North in Region One, to Gunns Strip in Region Nine in the South. We are also looking at the very remote communities that are not easily accessible, such as Cashew Island in the Corentyne River. We are looking at places like Kaikan and Arau, we’re looking at Wax Creek.”

The team has already conducted conditional assessments in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six.

However, there are still some logistical issues affecting their work.

“As you’re aware many of the communities are now responding or recuperating, now coming out of a heavy flood situation that occurred not so long ago. So, they are issues with flooding that we had to contend with. Of course, you know many of these locations they are only accessible by air, so its also a challenge in terms of weather to get to these locations, “the Project Manager said.

The team has been receiving support from Government agencies and the various village councils to roll out the programme in the shortest time.

The programme is yet another promise being fulfilled by the PPP/C Government to bridge the digital gap between the hinterland and the coast.