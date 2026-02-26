Pensioners to receive 56k in March, inclusive of backlog payments

Senior citizens across Guyana will receive a total of $56,000 in March as the government rolls out the increased senior citizen pension payment, along with the back pay for the first two months of 2026.

Pensioners received $41,000 for January and February, but in March, payments will include the new $46,000 plus $10,000 each in back pay for those two months.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

“So your big sum in March will be $56,000 because it’s $5,000 from January, $5,000 from February, and then in March you get the full sum of $56,000,” Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud stated during a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The human service minister urged pensioners to ensure their vouchers are stamped at post offices, noting that the process confirms the updated payment amount.

“What you need to do is take your pension book with the vouchers for the month and get these vouchers stamped at the post office,” Dr Persaud explained, reiterating that the stamp ensures pensioners receive the accurate monthly payment of $56,000.

The minister also clarified that pensioners do not have to visit post offices themselves.

“A member of your family or someone you trust can go and stamp it for you…You have to authorise it with a signature or thumbprint and witnesses,” she said, emphasising that the system provides security measures against misuse and supports accountability.