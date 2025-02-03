Perry Center, National Defence Institute (Guyana) begins one-week training course

The William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies in conjunction with the National Defence Institute (Guyana) began a one-week training course today at the Police Training Center in Georgetown. Director of the National Defence Instititute, Dr. Randolph Persaud, indicated that the course, under the title “Security and Defense Policy,” will cover a wide range of topics including –civil military relations, maritime security, crisis management, emerging technology and critical infrastructure, human rights, and, among others, procurement. The course consists of lectures, table-top exercises, and open discussions.

The course director is Dr. David Spencer. The other Perry Center faculty include Professors Celina Realuyo, Col. (Ret′d) Glyne Grannum (Barbados), and Dr Román D. Ortiz. Dr. Randolph Persaud (NDI) and Lt. Col. Jose Ferreira (GDF) are also serving as faculty members.

There are thirty-nine students in the class from the GDF, GPF, CANU, GRA, Prison Service, and the Guyana Fire Service.

The course was declared open by Col Sheldon Howell, Chairman of the Board of the NDI. In his remarks Col. Howell urged students to make the best use of the opportunity to study with the internationally recognized Perry Center faculty. He stated that “our mission is clear – to educate and equip our joint services officers and civilian counterparts with the skills and insights needed to safeguard Guyana’s national interests. Assistant Director of the NDI, Dr. Levius who chaired the opening session reminded participants of the Mastermind Alliance principle, “that no one can become a permanent success without taking others with them.”

The course ends on February 7th.

