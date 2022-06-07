Persons with disabilities to get training, funding to start businesses

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has created an avenue to ensure persons living with disabilities also enjoy an improved quality of life, through self-sufficiency.

The ministry has begun registering persons capable of starting their own businesses to benefit from training, and financial assistance.

Senior liaison officer, attached to the difficult circumstances unit of the ministry, Satish Rajpat said a wide range of programmes are available.

“We have training for persons who are blind in the use of computer. We have also computer skills training for persons with other disabilities. We have sustainable farming, sewing, video and audio editing and a few other courses,” he noted during a recent visit to Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Senior liaison officer, Satish Rajpat attached to the Difficult Circumstances Unit, MHSSS

While there, assistive aids were given to persons living with disabilities, including; wheelchairs, blind canes, walkers, walking canes and crutches.

Visually impaired resident, Mark Archibald said persons with disabilities can contribute to their country’s development, if they are given the necessary tools to do so.

“Us with disability throughout the year we don’t wanna be with our hands out, we want to give back to our country or community and if we get the relevant tools it gonna help us to be the person that we want to be.”

Mark Archibald intends to pursue ICT

He said he is interested in Information Communication Technology (ICT) and would like to pursue a career in this field.

Jopatty Hamid said she is currently unable to walk, and as such was overjoyed to receive a wheelchair to assist her in living a more comfortable life.

Jopatty Hamid benefitted from a wheelchair

“I am so happy that I have a wheelchair to move around because I can’t walk…it’s very good that they [government] help the poor people and the disable people it very nice. I’m so happy that, you know, they help out everyone who need assistance.”

Meanwhile, Seeram who is visually impaired said having a blind cane will allow him to be more independent. “It is a cane or a piece of stick I can use to walk my way and I can travel this whole country with a cane all by myself, it gives you the touches, it gives you the feeling it alert people to know who you are,, and type of person you are and it makes your life become more independent,” he said.

Seeram benefitted from a blind cane

