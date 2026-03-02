Phagwah celebration reflects “true unification” – President Ali

–as Guyana embraces shared identity

The lawns of State House on Main Street transformed into a kaleidoscope of colours as the First Family hosted a vibrant afternoon of Chowtaal, Songs and Colors in honour of the Festival of Colours (Phagwah also known as Holi).

In his remarks at the event on Monday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said Guyana continues to demonstrate what “true unification” looks like, as the country simultaneously observes Ramadan, Lent and Holi in an atmosphere of peace, harmony and shared celebration.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers remarks at the event hosted on the lawns of State House

He described Guyana as fortunate to gather “in such peace, such harmony, and such colour,” noting that not all nations are able to celebrate in similar circumstances.

“In the month of Ramadan, in the month of Lent, and in the holy season of Holi, we show what true unification is,” the president stated, adding that Guyana continues to bridge divides that often break societies elsewhere.

Using the symbolism of colour central to Holi, President Ali reflected on how diversity strengthens national identity.

He noted that when colours merge, they create something more beautiful.

First Lady, Arya Ali

“Imagine a life without colour, imagine a world without colour, imagine a garden without colour,” he said, drawing parallels between the vibrancy of Holi and the richness of Guyana’s multicultural society.

He pointed to the country’s forests, which bloom in striking colours at certain times of the year, as a reminder that beauty often emerges from diversity.

That diversity, he said, is embedded in the nation’s “DNA,” cutting across ethnicity, culture and social divisions.

“You are your individual identity, but when you represent the brand Guyanese, you’re a collection of our individual identity into that singular being that we celebrate,” the president said.

The head of state also encouraged citizens to fully embrace the cultural traditions associated with Holi, including temple observances, the Holika burning and Chautal singing.

He referenced traditional cuisine such as seven curries served on a leaf, highlighting the communal spirit that defines the celebration.

“On behalf of Arya Zayd, Ilan and all of us, we say happy holy. Enjoy the season,” he remarked, encouraging Guyanese to continue being a positive force, grounded in love, peace and unity, and to carry forward the values symbolised by the festival of colours.

He underscored that even as Guyana celebrates, it does so with an awareness of global challenges.