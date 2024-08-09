Phase one of sports hall renovation for September completion – Min Ramson

The first phase of the renovation of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall is slated to be completed at the end of September.

This was revealed by Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, during Friday’s sitting of the National Assembly.

Several components of the first phase have already been completed, including the plumbing and the rehabilitation of the main roof, side walls, and the exterior of the northern part of the building.

“The only two outstanding projects, which are expected to be completed by the 30th of September, are the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and the finishing on the inside,” Minister Ramson disclosed.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr speaking in the National Assembly on Friday

He noted that the air conditioning units have already been received and are awaiting installation.

The facility, which has been used for several sporting activities, began its rehabilitation efforts in 2021, to meet international standards.

In 2022, $47 million was spent with a further $237 million expended in 2023. So far, approximately $8 million has been expended in 2024.

The undertaking forms part of the government’s agenda to enhance sports in Guyana by constructing new facilities and upgrading existing ones.

“This project is in keeping with President Ali’s vision for creating Guyana as a premier destination for world-class events, of which this hall, having an air-conditioned facility that’s modern…is an important modernisation project to execute and advance that,” he said. In 2024, the government allocated $4.6 billion for sports advancement, with $957 million to continue the construction of new multipurpose halls in Regions One, Three, Seven, Eight and Nine.

