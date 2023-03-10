Phase one of works on new Tuschen Primary school moving apace

– Min Manickchand says Tuschen Secondary in the pipelines

The PPP/C Administration is focusing heavily on ensuring the nation’s children receive quality education that sets them up for a successful future that aligns with the growth and development of the country.

To this end, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Friday announced that the construction of a new secondary school at Tuschen, West Coast Demerara is in works, even as construction of the new primary school is moving apace.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand inspecting ongoing works on the new Tuschen Primary School

“You are about to get a brand-new primary school somewhere at the back here and as we speak architects are drawing a brand-new secondary school for Tuschen. So, it gives me great pleasure to not only tell you I love you, not only tell you [President] Irfaan Ali loves you, but to show you in tangible ways how we love your children.”

The Tuschen Primary School is being built by LaRose Construction and is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Housing and Water.

The primary school is currently in the first phase of construction. The school will have a capacity of 300 pupils, providing a conducive learning environment.

Minister Manickchand inspected the ongoing works on the school, which she noted is not only a symbol of the government’s commitment to education, but also represents a partnership between the government and the community.

Ongoing construction works on the new Tuschen Primary School

The minister said it is a call to action for parents and guardians to actively participate in their children’s education, to ensure that they receive the support they need to succeed.

“And I ask you to partner with us on this journey so that each and every child has a better life than their parents had, to make sure that each family improves along with each child, to make sure that each community develops at the same pace that the oil Guyana is going to develop at,” Minister Manickchand stated.

The construction of the schools is just the beginning of a journey towards a brighter future for the children of Guyana.

