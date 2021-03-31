Pigeon Island set for massive transformation -Minister Dharamlall

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall has committed to boosting Pigeon Island’s infrastructural, social and economic development.

The Minister made this pledge on Tuesday, during a community meeting.

He told the gathering that, “this area is quite critical because it is one of the new areas and when I say this, it has not historically been a populated area and so it is our intention as Government, to mainstream all of the communities in our country.”

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall during a community meeting at Pigeon Island.

In keeping with this, the Ministry recently established a Community Development Council (CDC) to help resolve the matters hampering residents. While there have been some challenges, the meeting is one step towards the community’s advancement.

“We believe that we can play an instrumental role because these groups are supposed to be the bridge between the Government and the people… The best way for us to have community development is to build trust with people and so trust cannot be built by us staying away from you. Trust cannot be built without you understanding how we operate, and without us knowing what your issues are,” he said.

Minister Dharamlall also said he hopes to soon resolve the quarrelsome issue between Pigeon Island and the Better Hope/La Bonne Intention Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall makes a point during the meeting. Region Four Regional Executive Officer (REO) Mr. Donald Gajraj along with a community representative are also pictured first and second from left.

“As long as we are on the right path working towards the development of our villages, then we can work together without any obstacle. Of course, we have to adapt in terms of decision making based on the circumstances…So you can count on our support to provide leadership, to provide good governance, to work with you for redevelopment of every single aspect of the community,” he said.

Residents highlighted the need for the clearing and cleaning of their drains, the disposal of solid waste at their community ground, derelict vehicles along the roadway and other matters.

As it relates to the first issue, Minister Dharamlall urged the residents to become Community Enhancement Workers so that they can help beautify their community. To this end, resident Mrs. Sookraj (only name given) told the Minister that she would ensure that the derelict vehicles under her care are removed by July.

A section of the meeting

Minister Dharamlall also charged the NDC and the Regional Democratic Council to address the issues affecting residents.

Region Four Regional Executive Officer (REO) Mr. Donald Gajraj along with his team also attended the meeting.