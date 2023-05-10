Plaisance, Sparendaam residents to benefit from immediate interventions

–following visit by President Ali, government ministers

The rehabilitation of a community centre, and multiple roads in Plaisance and Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara have been prioritised to be addressed promptly by the government.

During a walkabout in the area with Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, and Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Wednesday afternoon, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali interacted with a number of residents from the villages, who were able to voice their concerns.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the walkabout in Plaisance

Chief among these concerns was the need for the Sparendaam Housing Scheme road, and the Sparendaam squatting area road, to be rehabilitated. Residents also called for the rehabilitation of the community centre.

President Ali committed to having Minister Indar return to the area soon to conduct evaluations, develop plans, and award contracts for the necessary upgrades.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing residents on Wednesday

Students and teachers of the Plaisance Secondary School also highlighted the need for computers, furniture, fans, repairs to air conditioning units, science laboratory equipment, and an extension to the school, among others.

The president committed to having these matters addressed in the shortest possible time.

Several roads which are in need of rehabilitation and areas in need of drainage interventions were also identified to the team.

