PM announces $885m Solar Energy Investment for Amerindian Villages at NTC Conference

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, today, announced that Cabinet has approved an $885 million investment for the retrofitting of solar photovoltaic systems in 21 Amerindian villages across Regions 1, 2, 4, 7, and 9.

The investment, expected to benefit approximately 12,700 residents, forms part of the Government’s broader strategy to expand access to clean and reliable energy in remote communities.

Prime Minister, Brigadier Mark Phillips during the National Toshaos Conference on Tuesday

Prime Minister Phillips made this disclosure on the second day of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, where he reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive community development. He also reiterated the administration’s priority to bridge the energy and digital divides, improving the lives of Guyana’s Amerindians in hinterland and riverine regions.

In highlighting the ongoing transformation, the Prime Minister referenced Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region 9), which currently has an installed generation capacity of 5.2 megawatts through a combination of fossil fuel generator sets, hydropower, and solar installations. However, only two megawatts are currently in use. According to the Prime Minister, this underutilised capacity presents significant potential for the development of agro-processing and micro-enterprise initiatives. He noted that such opportunities could support the growth of small-scale industries and value-added production, particularly in mango and cashew processing within the region.

The Prime Minister also highlighted several additional measures aimed at improving the lives and livelihoods of residents in the hinterland. He spoke of initiatives to enhance ICT connectivity and the opportunities this would bring.

“I’m using Region Nine as an example to show that we are serious about development in your communities. You are connected to the rest of Guyana through ICT; you are connected to the world, to the future. That is how we improve the delivery of medical services and education. Because you are now connected, you could access universities and colleges throughout the world.”

He reminded attendees that through this level of connectivity, many individuals from the hinterland have enrolled in the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme, while others have already graduated, thanks to the Government’s transformative agenda.

Meanwhile, the heads of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), and the ICT Access for Hinterland Poor and Remote Communities (HPRC) Project Management Unit—all under the purview of the Prime Minister—provided comprehensive updates on the Government’s ongoing efforts to expand energy access, enhance digital infrastructure, and foster innovation and empowerment across Amerindian communities.

The GEA reported that, over the last five years, 37,230 solar home systems have been procured, primarily for hinterland households. Additionally, 55 solar mini-grid installations are supplying more than 2.15 megawatts of electricity to schools, health facilities, village offices, and other public infrastructure. Noteworthy projects include the 1.5-megawatt and 0.65-megawatt solar farms in Bartica (Region Seven) and Mahdia (Region Eight), respectively, along with a 1-megawatt solar plant in Lethem (Region Nine). The Moco Moco and Kumu hydropower projects are also contributing to Region Nine’s energy grid. These interventions are reducing diesel dependence, lowering emissions, and improving access to essential public services.

The NDMA reported that 228 of the 253 targeted hinterland and Amerindian communities have been connected to high-speed internet under the Government’s 2024 connectivity rollout, benefitting more than 129,000 residents. These installations include government buildings, as well as 139 operational ICT hubs. The remaining 25 communities, which initially lacked reliable power or suitable facilities, are expected to be connected by August 2025 through specially designed solar-powered solutions.

To date, over 1,900 residents across 70 communities have participated in digital literacy and cybersecurity awareness training. These sessions cover critical topics such as safe browsing, password protection, and access to government e-services. The “Girls in ICT” initiative has also expanded into Region Nine, with completed sessions in communities such as St Ignatius and Aishalton. Additional training is planned for the year as part of the Government’s broader push for digital inclusion and youth empowerment.

The Office of the Prime Minister, through the HPRC Project Management Unit, reported that 140 ICT hubs have been completed to date. Of these, 10 are currently being retrofitted with digital equipment, while 30 hubs remain under construction. A further 20 hubs are slated for development, bringing the national total to 200 ICT hubs once fully implemented. These facilities are being equipped with laptops, printers, smart TVs, solar power systems, and security infrastructure to support digital access in remote communities.

To sustain these hubs, 192 ICT Hub Managers have been trained in areas such as ICT operations, facility management, and photovoltaic maintenance. Additionally, 32 ICT technicians have received professional certification in computer repairs, software configuration, and network systems. Approximately 1,518 community members have already benefitted from basic ICT training, with the programme aiming to reach 4,000 beneficiaries nationwide.

Under the grant component of the HPRC project, 180 Amerindian Village Councils and Community Development Councils have received funding of up to USD $40,000 per community to support the establishment and operation of these hubs. These grants are fostering employment creation, stimulating economic activity, and ensuring long-term sustainability at the community level.

Collectively, these initiatives are laying the foundation for a digitally inclusive and energy-resilient hinterland.

