PM Phillips meet Golden Grove residents

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, held a meeting this afternoon with residents of Golden Grove on the East Coast of Demerara to discuss their safety and security concerns. The meeting served as part of the Government’s continued efforts to address riotous actions that resulted in looting, bodily injuries and damage to vehicles on Tuesday morning.

” As an African Guyanese in the PPP/C leadership, I think it’s important to speak out on issues that concern all of our people. What transpired is not an example of a peaceful protest and is most definitely not representative of how African Guyanese behave in Guyana.”

The senior government official reiterated calls to have those present, and the wider Guyanese society lend their voices in condemning Tuesday’s protest, which escalated into violence. During the meeting, citizens reiterated their condemnation of the violence which occurred.

The Prime Minister also reassured the residents that the Government would ensure that the family of the late Quindon Bacchus receive justice.

Additionally, a number of issues were discussed, including the rehabilitation of several community centres and the implementation of the ICT programme, which Prime Minister Phillips committed to addressing.







