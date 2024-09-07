PNC taxes can fund City Council for 3 years – GS Jagdeo

-rubbishes allegations of underfunding the council

-Gov’t ‘stepping up’ to improve livelihoods of Georgetown residents

One of Guyana’s largest political organisations, the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNCR) is said to owe a massive $6 billion in taxes, which could fund the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) operations for about three years.

This is according to the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo as he engaged media operatives, at a recent press conference at Freedom House in Georgetown.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

The parliamentary opposition is reported to be one of the major contributors to the massive tax debt currently owed to the city council, amounting to $6.7 billion.

“If you go at last year’s level, you can run the city council for three years based on taxes that the PNC alone [owes]. Paying all the staff, garbage collection, everything,” Dr Jagdeo pointed out.

While this latest development is alarming, some newspapers, which are often loud on various issues, are now silent and instead have been publishing editorials blaming the government for underfunding the municipality.

The general secretary countered these allegations, emphasising the government’s efforts to improve the livelihoods of Georgetown residents through targeted interventions in public infrastructure and drainage and irrigation issues.

In Sophia, contracts totalling $2.7 billion were awarded to improve the road infrastructure in various fields. Residents are also enjoying employment opportunities through these interventions.

Roads have also been built in other communities including West La Penitence, Albouystown, Charlestown, West Ruimveldlt, East Ruimveldt and Alexander Village, among other areas.

The central government is funding the installation of new pumps in Liliendaal to improve drainage in South Georgetown.

“That’s a municipal responsibility, not central government but we take that over. Every stoplight in this city we have put in place. We built the dump site, moved it out of the city,” he added.

Dr Jagdeo further relayed, that councillors of the M&CC have been exposing excess corruption with the City Council, especially accountability for funds and taxes.

He emphasised that this issue should not be ignored as it sheds light on the PNC and AFC’s handling of institutions, revealing their impunity and arrogance.

