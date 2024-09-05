Police ranks to undergo specialised training

Additional ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will benefit from specialised training, as the government is currently engaged in discussions to complete the formalities of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

RMCP is Canada’s national police force, which provides various services, from municipal policing to national security intelligence gathering.

The primary objective of the agreement is to facilitate the development and implementation of specialised courses designed to elevate the force’s professional expertise and operational effectiveness.

This was revealed in the Ministry of Finance’s mid-year report, as it outlined the progress made in modernising the security agencies through various programmes, including human resource development, infrastructure modernisation, and collaborations with international law enforcement and learning agencies.

To this end, the force has already agreed with the New York Police Department, where 29 officers were identified for training in the latter half of 2024.

A sum of $30 million has been expended, in the first half of 2024, towards the training of 435 ranks, with another 700 ranks slated to undergo training in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, the force’s abilities in preventing and combating crime were further advanced, with $11.7 billion expended during the first six months of 2024.

Infrastructural works on various police facilities nationwide have been advanced, with some $1.2 billion expended.

From January to June 2024, a significant amount of $215.6 million has been allocated for the construction of the modern Brickdam Police Station. This investment aims to enhance the infrastructure and facilities of the police station.

Moreover, to bolster the existing fleet of law enforcement vehicles, a substantial sum of $45.4 million was utilised for the procurement of additional vehicles, motorcycles, boats, and engines.

This initiative is intended to improve the visibility and response time of the police force when addressing criminal activities.

Recognising the importance of community involvement in combating crime, a considerable portion of the budget totalling $47.3 million was allocated to facilitate the establishment of 29 new community policing groups.

These groups play a vital role in fostering partnerships with law enforcement agencies and creating safer environments for communities.

Additionally, it is anticipated that an additional 15 groups will be formed in the second half of the year, bringing the total number of community policing groups to 44 by the end of 2024.

This expansion will further strengthen the collaboration between law enforcement personnel and local communities, contributing to the promotion of safety and security across the country.

