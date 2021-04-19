Pomeroon farmers continue to benefit from flood relief

-donation of 100 bags of fertiliser

One hundred farmers operating in Lower Pomeroon, Region Two, whose farms were inundated earlier this year will soon benefit from flood relief efforts by the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) and Regional Democratic Council #2.

Farming is the main economic activity in the Pomeroon. The main crops grown there are coconuts, avocado, citrus and vegetables. In January 2021, Lower and Upper Pomeroon experienced flooding for many weeks and as a result the earning ability of farmers were hindered.

Following a commitment by Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha to assist the farmers, 255 farmers of Upper Pomeroon received fertiliser to restore nutrients to the soil, thus allowing farmers to once again cultivate their lands, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NAREI, Mr. Jagnarine Singh said.

“Today (Monday), we sent 100 bags of 12-12-17-2 fertiliser and 300 packs of ant bait to the Regional Democratic Council for distribution. The fertilizer will be distributed to farmers of Martindale and neighbouring communities. And, the Acoushi ant bait will be distributed to every Amerindian community in Region Two,” Mr. Singh stated.

Regional Chairwoman Vilma DaSilva expressed gratitude for the intervention by the Minister and NAREI. She related that the flood had affected the livelihoods of farmers and the effects are still being experienced owing to reduced productivity.

“Since the relief effort started farmers of Jacklow UPR, Marlborough LPR, Cozier Canal LPR have already benefitted. This assistance will greatly help farmers to restart production as well as reduce production cost. We want our farmers to produce and earn,” Ms. DaSilva said.

NAREI is also helping to combat acoushi ants in the Region. A total of 300 packs of acoushi ant bait will be distributed in the Pomeroon and Amerindian communities. This would be a collaboration between the Institute and the communities. Some communities that will receive bait this week are Wakapoa, Akawini, Karawab, St. Monica and Kabakaburi. Additionally, fogging exercises will be done in the various communities.