Port Mourant GTTIC to welcome students in January

Beginning in January 2026, students will be able to enrol in various technical training programmes at the Guyana Technical Training College Incorporated (GTTCI) Campus in Port Mourant, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

This comes as construction of the training facility has been completed, according to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s official social media page.

The facility, built by the local Berbice company, Raffik and Sons Construction, is designed to give students hands-on experience and real-world skills.

The skills will empower them to secure better jobs, build stable careers, and contribute meaningfully to Guyana’s growing industries, including the oil and gas industry.

In fact, the campus is equipped with a state-of-the-art Facility Simulator (FacTor), practical workshops, lecture rooms, and administrative offices, among other modern amenities.

Upon completion of the programmes, students will be issued globally accredited advanced technician certificates, allowing them to take advantage of high-paying jobs.

GTTIC is part of the government’s long-term strategy to nurture a well-trained, capable workforce that will drive economic growth, foster innovation and strengthen participation in the nation’s energy industry.

Two training centres, the Oil and Gas Institute and the Hospitality and Tourism Institute, are in Region Six as the government wants to make the region the Caribbean’s training hub.

