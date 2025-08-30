PPP/C delivering progress, leadership, and dignity – Kanhai, Shamsudeen

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) received a strong show of support for its final grand rally in Lusignan on Saturday as candidates Dr. Josh Kanhai and Tracy Shamsudeen delivered powerful messages.

They reminded residents of the East Coast of the progress made over the past five years and urged them to secure another term for the PPP/C on September 1.

Kanhai opened, declaring his pride as a “mixed Guyanese” standing on behalf of the PPP/C. He reflected on his own political journey, admitting that in 2015 he supported the PNC but quickly learned that their promises of prosperity and a good life never materialised.

Dr. Josh Kanhai, PPP/C candidate

“Where was that good life between 2015 and 2020? It only existed in their pockets. They did not care about you, they did not care about me,” he told the gathering.

Khanai explained that his support for the PPP/C is based on lived experience and a recognition that “track record matters.” He reminded citizens of the PNC’s history of economic decline and electoral manipulation.

A section of a sea of red gathered at Lusignan

“When the PNC governed us, when they took over us between 1968 and 1992, they bankrupted our economy. They disrespected our democracy, and they rigged every chance they got- 1968, 1973, 1980, 1985. And so, why would we have thought that they would not have rigged it in 2020? Of course they did, because that is their track record, and track record matters.”

He urged residents to dismiss critics who claim the PPP/C does not care. “When the naysayers come to you and they tell you that the PPP does not care, laugh in their faces, because we have seen the truth. We have had five years of truth. We have seen that what matters is leadership, what matters is competence, and what matters above all is love for the people. And that has been demonstrated time and time and time again by His Excellency President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his government.”

Returning to the same stage where she first spoke in 2020, Tracy Shamsudeen reflected on how much the country has changed since the PPP/C assumed office. She contrasted the uncertainty and decline under the former APNU+AFC administration with the transformation achieved over the past five years.

“Present and here today, in 2025, I stand before you not to notify you but to just remind you that the People’s Progressive Party government, our government, delivered on every promise in their 2020 manifesto. They went beyond to deliver to us,” she declared.

Tracy Shamsudeen, PPP/C candidate

Shamsudeen highlighted achievements such as the distribution of over 50,000 new house lots, increases in pensions and disability grants, the expansion of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, and the introduction of free university education. She also pointed to the revitalisation of agriculture and mining, alongside the reduction of the debt-to-GDP ratio.

“Imagine five years later! They have served their nation, and they have served us well!” she said, drawing loud applause.

She emphasised that the PPP/C understands the importance of infrastructure in driving national growth.

“This party is the only party that understands that road connection means money in the pockets of Guyanese. Farmers benefit, entrepreneurs benefit, and locals seeking jobs in a naturally growing market benefit.”