PPP/C is the only national party demonstrating vision, competence

-Dr Singh explains to Belvedere North residents

Dr Singh is flanked by some of the candidates of the PPP/C at the head table in Belvedere North, Region Six

During a recent public meeting in Belvedere North, Dr. Ashni Singh, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, stated that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is the only true national party in Guyana. He emphasised that this is evident in the diverse backgrounds of its candidates and members, who come from various religions, ethnicities, and professions.

Referring to the large turnout of supporters at all the meetings and rallies hosted by the party in the various regions, including Rose Hall, the minister asked rhetorically, “…Why is it that in 2025 we are witnessing what Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo described as a tsunami of support for the PPP/C? What is it that is triggering this tsunami of support for the PPP/C?”

Dr. Singh asserted that none of it is happening by accident, nor is it luck or chance. There are fundamental reasons why this is happening, he said.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh

The minister said one main reason is that citizens want the best party to govern for them.

“Who will you go to, other than a man or a woman or a team that has demonstrated that it has a vision and the competence and the capability to run a country”, Dr. Singh posited, adding that the party has demonstrated this track record.

“I want you to look across the spectrum of the people who are asking you to make them the government and to make them the President. Look at all of them! None of them ever ran anything other than the People’s Progressive Party and Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali! None of them!” the minister highlighted to loud applause from residents.

A section of the audience in Belvedere North, Region Six

“Look at the whole lineup in APNU! Not one of them has ever run anything in their lives, not one of them has ever managed anything in their lives, not one of them has ever built anything in their lives, and they want to run the country,” he added.

Dr Singh described the promises being made by the various opposition parties as empty words.

“All of this nonsense that they are walking around promising is designed to fool people and to insult people’s intelligence and to create the impression that ‘oh we will share out everything and you all will be good, don’t have to work or nothing’ as if people today are stupid to be deceived and to believe that nonsense,” he explained.

“I will ask you today: which political leader in 2025 has outlined a sensible vision for Guyana and for Region Six? Which political leader has outlined any vision at all for Guyana and for Region Six? It is almost like Region Six doesn’t exist for these people. But guess what? Have you heard them express a vision for Region Ten? Or Region One? Or Region Two? No Region! Not one! Because they are visionless,” Dr Singh concluded.

Minister Singh reminded the Berbicians of President Ali’s vision for the country, which includes building two new bridges, a new Berbice Bridge and a Corentyne River bridge, along with a four-lane highway. This plan will also create all-weather roads to link Berbicians with Orealla and Siparuta, open up tens of thousands of acres of farmland for agriculture, and ultimately increase farmers’ income and livestock production.

He noted that, as a result of this remarkable development that more money will be circulating in the country’s economy, a clear sign of shared prosperity.

The minister added that the Region’s plans include helping farmers improve their products.

He mentioned that the government aims to provide opportunities for jobs and young people in Region Six, focusing on health, tourism, and education.