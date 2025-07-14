PPP/C is unstoppable; it doesn’t deal with lies nor empty promises

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has been declared the only political movement in Guyana that has delivered on all its manifesto promises with love, integrity, and performance.

Speaking to over 20,000 supporters at Alexander Street in Kitty, Georgetown, on Sunday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali remained adamant that the PPP/C, unlike other political bodies, is not built on lies nor empty promises.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses supporters on Sunday

He said the APNU+AFC opposition has a corrupt legacy ─ one that is laced with economic wreckage. The other smaller parties that are now running in the upcoming elections will be no different.

“We are strong because we are a party for the people, with the people, and by the people,” he said.

“We are not just a party of power. We are a party of promise and performance. Every single promise we made to you, we have kept; every single commitment we made to you, we have fulfilled.“

The president called for continued unity and trust, and reminded citizens that the PPP/C is not a body of elites or shady backroom deals; it is grounded in service, sacrifice, and the everyday struggles of the people.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo said the upcoming election is all about safeguarding the future of every citizen and has nothing to do with politics.

PPP/C’s General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, addresses supporters on Sunday

“We can’t take chances with the lives of our people and our children’s future,” VP Jagdeo stated. “We are about development; we are about your country.”

He made it clear that the PPP/C is a movement driven by results and progress, boasting that Guyana has undergone tremendous development over the last five years. As supporters danced, waved flags and chanted “five more years! five more years,” the VP listed the significant accomplishments of his party:

Over 60,000 people returned to the workforce

Over 40,000 citizens are now pursuing tertiary education

Over 42,000 people trained in various fields

Over 50,000 house lots distributed

Free university education implemented

Old-age pension doubled and joint services bonus restored

Notwithstanding all these accomplishments, the vice president acknowledged that there is much more to do, including delivering world-class healthcare, education, and safer communities.

“We have to continue developing safer streets and secure communities,” he stated, adding that Guyana remains a welcoming nation, but it must protect its territorial integrity.

He reminded the massive and euphoric crowd that they should not be distracted by those who come around in “blue and green,” since they are all working as one with dull, useless promises.

“They’ve increased UG (University of Guyana) fees by 35 per cent. They took away the cash grant from our children. We have grown the budget; 12 new hospitals. What did they spend on? The ministers got health care insurance for themselves and their families to go to Ireland to get health care...That was their priority,” VP Jagdeo pointed out.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips addresses the large gathering

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips explained that the PPP/C has stayed true to its word and delivered transformative development for thousands of Guyanese.

“We came with our manifesto, with a lot of promises. And today, we have fulfilled our promises. It’s a case of promises made, promises delivered. We are spending the money to prepare your children for the leadership of Guyana,” the prime minister told the supporters.

To bridge the digital divide, the government has expanded internet access and provided electronic devices to students in remote areas. As a result, hinterland communities are now able to participate in national conversations and access real-time information.

PM Phillips also spoke of the government’s decision to remove over 200 taxes imposed by the previous administration, and defended the PPP/C against criticisms, reminding the crowd that the party is deeply connected with the country’s youth.

The stage also saw a powerful, youthful lineup of speakers, praising the PPP/C record and urging voters to stay the course ahead of the September 1 elections.

Former cricketer and City Councillor Steven Jacobs said, “I felt nothing but love and support,” he said, pledging his full energy to help the party return to leadership.

Former PNC/R supporter Thandi McAllister stated that she regretted wasting her younger years in the PNC/R but that she is extremely excited about her new political home.

Indigenous leader Lennox Shuman credited the PPP/C’s visionary leadership for progress in the South Rupununi.

Meanwhile, Sarah Browne disclosed that the PPP/C has left a legacy where young people are dreaming big and owning homes. She stated that all promises made by the party were delivered, especially those measures outlined for indigenous peoples.