PPP/C outshines political rivals in experience, policy, vision

–Jagdeo says parties yet to present oil and gas policy

Unlike other political parties contesting the September 1 general and regional elections (GRE), which offer vague promises and recycled rhetoric, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic presents a clear path forward anchored by experienced leadership, policies and sustainable development initiatives.

This point was reinforced by the PPP’s General Secretary and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, a seasoned politician who served as president from 1999 to 2011.

With Guyana earning significant revenue from the oil and gas industry, Dr Jagdeo said parties contesting the elections must present a framework that clearly outlines how they intend to manage the new sector in the best interest of the country and its people.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

In its manifesto campaign leading up to the 2020 elections, the PPP/C committed to responsible management of the oil and gas sector, transparency, and ensuring the benefits of the resource reach all Guyanese. It has done just that.

Considering that the 2016 Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) was deemed a “lopsided” deal, signed by the previous APNU+AFC coalition government, the PPP/C-led administration introduced a new model PSA that will govern all future production activities in Guyana.

In the new PSA, 65 per cent of all revenues generated are set aside for cost oil, a far cry from the 75 per cent that ExxonMobil and its partners are afforded in the Stabroek block. This means a greater pool of revenue for Guyana to access as a result of the new fiscal terms imposed by the government.

Additionally, the new model introduces ten per cent rates for corporate tax and royalties, moving the rates up from zero and two per cent, respectively, ensuring that Guyana gets an even greater return on future oil activities.

A landmark Local Content Act was enacted in 2021, paving the way for Guyanese businesses to tap into opportunities abound in the oil and gas industry.

More than 6,000 Guyanese are employed in the oil and gas sector due to the implementation of the local content policy.

“We have laid this all out [and] we are the only political party that can speak about the details of what we have done,” the party’s general secretary underscored.

He drew contrast to the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Alliance For Change (AFC), and the We Invest In Nationhood (WIN), whose presidential candidates have so far been unable to speak on this important sector.

“I want to refocus people on this matter because in this period, when we are campaigning and there is nothing, no policy coming from the other side, we may fall into the trap of basically going after the nonsensical issues that they occasionally come up and forget about the serious things that matter to our people,” he stated. “We can talk about this because we’re the only party that has outlined this or have clear plans.”

According to him, the PPP’s List of Candidates submitted to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Monday has a deep bench of qualified, experienced candidates who are ready to serve across various sectors. Some of them include a leading cardiologist in Guyana, Dr Mahendra Carpen and a University of Guyana (UG) Lecturer, Kofi Dalrymple, among several other professionals.

He contrasted his party’s list with the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the We Invest In Nationhood (WIIN), which he said presented a list with no prominent individuals.

And so, “In terms of polices, in terms of plans, in terms of competitiveness on the List of Candidates itself, the PPP ranks way above the other political parties,” he emphasised.

“You can expect from September 2nd that they’ll get back to work on continuing the development of the country and addressing the promises. We don’t need to go through a learning curve,” Dr Jagdeo added, noting that this is what sets the PPP apart from its political rivals.

Young people are prominent on the PPP’s List of Candidates, underscoring the diverse and inclusive nature of the PPP.

He added, “We…have the experience [and] the skill to implement those (promises). They have no policy-making skills on APNU’s list. Not a single person who is engaged in serious policy making.”

From 2020 to 2025, the PPP/C Administration under the leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has managed to transform Guyana across multiple sectors. Currently, 12 state-of-the-art hospitals are under construction, two of which have already been commissioned (Diamond and Enmore Regional Hospitals). The government will also construct four more hospitals in the hinterland regions.

The new Diamond Regional Hospital was recently commissioned

In education, Guyanese are enjoying free education from the nursery to tertiary levels, as the PPP/C Administration has removed tuition fees at the University of Guyana (UG) and all other tertiary institutions.

New schools have been constructed, and existing ones are either being reconstructed or extended.

The modern Demerara Harbour Bridge is taking shape

In infrastructure, a modern, four-lane bridge is being constructed across the Demerara River, scheduled for commissioning in August. These projects did not happen by accident. They are a result of sound planning and careful allocation of resources by the current administration led by President Ali.