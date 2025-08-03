PPP/C the only party delivering real prosperity – Min. Todd declares in Region Ten

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, stated that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) is the only group that has shown a strong commitment to improving the lives of all Guyanese by promoting prosperity and stability.

Addressing a massive public rally at Lieu-Ken-Pen Square in Region Ten on Sunday, Minister Todd said no other political party can match the strength and robustness of the PPP/C’s brand, ideas and policies.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, addresses the largest PPP public rally in Linden on Sunday

“This party is the most respected brand in the country. We are known across the world. This is what we are presenting to you,” the foreign affairs minister stated.

Reflecting on the PPP/C government’s unparalleled performance in the last five years, Minister Todd highlighted that with all the investment made over the years, every section of society benefitted tremendously.

A section of the large gathering of PPP/C supporters at the public meeting in Linden on Sunday

He said that under the leadership of President Ali, the PPP/C has grown massively.

“It’s stronger, better and bigger. We have tripled in size over the last five years. We have thousands of volunteers. Everyone is coming to us, and we will reach everyone across the length and breadth of this country.”

The reaction from the citizens illustrated that the work of the government is exactly what they were waiting for after the five long, devastating years under the APNU+AFC government.

According to the minister, all the efforts made were to ensure that the people are safe.

“We did not do it alone. We got here because of you. We have more women in business. We have more youth in business. We are lifting people out of poverty and making them prosperous,” he asserted.