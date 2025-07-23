PPP/C will intensify investments in port development – President Ali

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has promised that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government will increase investments in port development in the next five years to enhance trade, competitiveness, and economic growth.

He made the remarks on Tuesday while delivering the feature address at the Shipping Association of Guyana’s (SAG) Networking and Business Mixer at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown.

The government wants to upgrade and expand Guyana’s ports to handle more maritime trade and make the country a regional hub.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the audience

“Our economy is growing and will continue to grow. With growth comes greater demand for imports and greater volume of exports…We are advancing plans to deepen the Demerara Harbour. This is critical. The depth of the harbour must match the scale of vessels in modern, global trade. Deep waters will allow larger ships to dock, reduce shipping costs and make Guyana more attractive as a regional hub,” the president stated.

To support these works, President Ali further disclosed that the government is in the process of designing a modern Port Act.

“This legislation will govern the development, regulation and oversight of port operations in Guyana. It will ensure efficiency, safety and transparency in the maritime sector. The work to establish an independent port authority is part of this process…” the president explained.

The goal is to ensure that oversight, regulations and operations are managed professionally, independently and in the best interest of Guyana.

“We want our ports to be competitive, reliable and future-ready. The work of the proposed authority will be supported by modern legislation and regulations, aligned with international standards,” President Ali stated.

The president stated that his government remains committed to building a shipping and port infrastructure that matches Guyana’s ambitions.

President Ali said that the PPP/C Administration will build a new deep-water port in Region Six, directly connecting Guyana to Brazil, South America and the wider Caribbean markets.

This scale of the project will transform Berbice into a major international trade corridor.

Guyana is collaborating with partners and other countries to eliminate trade barriers and boost competitiveness in the Caribbean.

President Ali noted that Guyana wants to be a key food hub, focusing on the US$5 billion seafood market and developing its maritime economy.

Investments are being made in new ferries and transport infrastructure to improve farmers’ access to markets and increase exports.

For instance, Region One will benefit from another ferry in three months.

“We are now building out a transport infrastructure from Moruca to support our farmers so that they can bring their production to Charity. In Charity, we are going to buy a modern, cold-storage package facility,” he said.

A modern port equipped with state-of-the-art facilities is now being built at Parika. When completed, it will allow farmers to export their produce to Caribbean markets.

The government will make substantial investments to develop waterfronts at Vreed-en-Hoop and Stabroek, enhancing Guyana’s maritime capabilities, trade, and commerce.

The president said that plans are in place to ensure these waterfronts are equipped with a marina and facilities for cruise liners to dock in Guyana, making these areas more tourist-friendly.

“It is a remarkable future ahead of us. We have to get all of these things done quickly. We have a very defined plan for every sector, including the maritime sector,” he added.

The government aims to develop the maritime sector through human capital development, certification, and modernisation of regulatory frameworks.

“…Looking at the future demand over the next five to seven years, we will need to train at least 2,000 persons to work in this sector,” President Ali revealed.

President Ali pledged to invest in Guyana’s port security system.

“Our port facility is important. We are working with the US on building out our port security system to be strong and trusted. That is important because the international markets need to trust our ports.”