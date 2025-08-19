PPP/C’s bold 5-yr plan to transform air, marine transport

Air and marine transport will be significantly enhanced over the next five years under the People’s Progressive Party Civic, PPP/C Government. The vision for the next quinquennial has been outlined in the party’s manifesto, launched on Monday.

Air Transport

The PPP/C Government plans to establish an aviation school to train persons in all areas of aviation. The five-year social contract launched by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali also caters for the construction of a new terminal at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Passengers queued at CJIA

The new terminal will seamlessly accommodate increased passenger arrivals and enhance the overall experience. Beyond the international airport, the government will also shift gears to construct what the manifesto labels as “municipal airports at Lethem and Rose Hall/Canje.”

Hinterland airstrips have not been left out of the equation. They will be upgraded and extended to strengthen domestic connectivity.

A hinterland airstrip

Marine Transport – Sea and River

Major investments in marine transport are also outlined in the PPP/C 2025-2030 manifesto, which includes a deepwater port for Berbice, to facilitate global trade.

A design of the International Port Project for Parika

Apart from the major deepwater port, others will be constructed at Charity, Parika and Port Kaituma to support agricultural exports. And of course, the mouths of the Berbice and Demerara Rivers will be dredged.

A marina will also be developed to encourage riverain leisure and water sports activities.

The manifesto named ‘Forward Together For A Better Guyana’ builds upon the successes of the PPP/C’s first term.