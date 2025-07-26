PPP/C’s policies, initiatives have transformed the lives of thousands of Guyanese

The lives of thousands of Guyanese countrywide have been drastically transformed over the last five years by a sweeping suite of policies and initiatives under the strategic leadership and vision of the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) Government.

This view was shared by several young PPP candidates, including Varshani Dyal, Gaitree Bharrat, and Azizi Christiani, at a massive public meeting at Anna Regina in Region Two, on Saturday.

Dyal, a teacher, is among several of the young PPP/C candidates under the age of 25. She has benefited from several scholarships, opportunities which have allowed her to thrive.

From left at the back row: Varshani Dyal and other People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) candidates

Since the Government took office in 2020, Dyal is one of over 40,000 Guyanese citizens who have been able to pursue their studies for free with scholarships from the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

“A few days ago, I was awarded my bachelor’s degree. All this was made possible through the vision and leadership of the People’s Progressive Party Civic government. These are not empty promises. These are real opportunities that are changing lives across the Essequibo Coast and Guyana,” she told a cheering sea of red.

“Our youths are rising. Our country is growing stronger every single day under the People’s Progressive Party Civic. The party with strong leadership and youth empowerment…” she added.

Another PPP candidate, Gaitree Bharrat, who has been a farmer for over 15 years, commended the government for its unwavering support over the years, especially to farmers across the country.

She highlighted the challenges that rice farmers encountered over the years, such as unpredictable weather and rising input costs.

People’s Progressive Party Civic’s Candidate, Gaitree Bharrat

Thanks to the bold and forward-thinking initiatives of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, she explained that the farmers now have access to insurance for their crops. This agriculture initiative was launched by President Ali on Tuesday in Region Two.

She described the crop insurance initiative as a security for their future, as it will provide relief and reassurance to farmers when disasters strike, enabling them to replant crops without the fear of losing everything.

This initiative, she said, has saved over 70,000 bags of paddy from being lost, protecting them from severe damage and preventing the collapse of over 260 farmers.

“The insurance is not just insurance; it is a security for our future,” Bharrat highlighted.

Meanwhile, Azizi Christiani has also credited the PPP/C Government for his success as a teacher, journalist, and youth advocate.

PPP/C’s Candidate Azizi Christiani